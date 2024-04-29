Joe Biden 'most unpopular US President' in 7 decades, where does Donald Trump stand?
US President Joe Biden has emerged as the most unpopular US President with 38.7% job approval rating over last seventy years, according to a recent survey by Gallup Poll. Donald Trump is ahead of Biden with 46.8% job approval rating
Ahead of the US elections 2024, US President Joe Biden has emerged as the least popular president in 70 years, according to a survey conducted by Gallup poll. Biden earned the title, by securing 38.7% job approval, way lower than Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter. Whereas, Donald Trump secured a 46.8% job approval rating in the poll.