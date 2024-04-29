Ahead of the US elections 2024, US President Joe Biden has emerged as the least popular president in 70 years, according to a survey conducted by Gallup poll. Biden earned the title, by securing 38.7% job approval, way lower than Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter. Whereas, Donald Trump secured a 46.8% job approval rating in the poll.

Former US president Richard Nixon secured a 53.7% job approval rating, whereas Jimmy Carter earned a 47.7% approval rating. Dwight Eisenhower who became the US President in 1952, remained the most popular president in the country with a 73.2% rating in the survey.

According to the trend, every incumbent US President who has secured more than 50% approval rating has managed to win the next election as well. However, Barack Obama emerged as an exception after he managed to secure a victory for the second time in 2012, after getting a 46% approval rating six months before the elections.

What is the approval rating of Donald Trump?

Several people regard Donald Trump's presidential tenure as a success compared to that of Joe Biden. According to the poll survey, Trump earned, a 46.8% job approval rating, which is better than Biden's rating.

Will Biden return as US President in 2024?

According to the New York Post, no first-term president has ever managed to return to power after securing as low as Joe Biden's ranking in the Gallup poll.

Joe Biden is currently dealing with skyrocketing inflation in the country and one of the US's worst border crises. His term also witnessed the after-effects of the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. Moreover, his growing age also poses a question on his efficiency as a US president. The poll also indicated that Biden's job approval has not shown any improvement over the past quarters. The Gallup poll survey is based on the responses of 1,001 Americans received from April 1 to April 22.

