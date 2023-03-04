Joe Biden, Olaf Scholz vow to punish Russia for war in Ukraine

Joe Biden, Olaf Scholz vow to punish Russia for war in Ukraine3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz met in private in the Oval Office for over an hour, a senior administration official said. Their discussion focused on the importance of continued global solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Friday to keep imposing costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine, now in its second year, as an EU official said any arms provided by China to Russia would trigger sanctions.
