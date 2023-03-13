Joe Biden on Silicon Valley Bank: Those behind the ‘mess’ will be held accountable1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Silicon Valley Bank crisis: ‘I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable,’ US President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday
President Joe Biden said that he ordered the Treasury Department and his economic advisers to address the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, adding that those responsible will be held accountable.
