Joe Biden picks Indian-American Vivek Murthy to lead Covid-19 fight

US President-elect Joe Biden has selected his key Covid-19 advisor Dr Vivek Murthy as the next Surgeon General, a role for which he was appointed during the Obama administration, according to a media report. The 43-year-old Indian-American doctor is one of the three co-chairs of the Biden's coronavirus Advisory Board. A formal announcement in this matter is expected soon.

“Vivek H Murthy, a former US surgeon general, has been asked to reprise the role in an expanded version in the new administration," The Washington Post reported on Thursday, quoting an individual familiar with the decision.

Joe Biden has selected another former Obama administration official, Jeff Zient, for senior roles to help fight COVID-19.

The Surgeon General serves a four-year term and is the top government official on public health issues. Jerome Adams is the incumbent Surgeon General.

Murthy attended college at Harvard University and graduated in 1997 with a bachelor of arts in biochemical sciences. He earned an MD degree from Yale School of Medicine and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

Meanwhile, the US death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April, Johns Hopkins University said. The new tally of 2,731 fatalities raises the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started late last year. The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195,121, the university said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via