At his first press conference since assuming office, US President Joe Biden expects to run for reelection in 2024, signaling for the first time that he will seek a second term in the White House.

Biden then went on to offer a bit of a hedge. Asked again about the issue, he said: "I've never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."

On a question about whether US Vice President Kamala Harris would remain as the vice-presidential candidate, Biden said he would fully "expect that to be the case," adding that she was doing "a great job."

"She's a great partner," Biden added.

This comes as Biden has tapped Harris to lead the effort to combat the migration crisis brewing at the southern border.

"She will work first on the goal of stemming the flow of irregular migrants to the US...but at the same time, the real goal is to establish a strategic partnership with these countries based on respect and shared values," a senior administration official said.

Biden was asked Thursday whether he would defeat former President Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 race.

"Oh I don't even think about it," he said. "I have no idea."

Trump disputed the results of the November election and skipped Biden's inauguration.

During the press meet, the US President also touched upon immigration, infrastructure and filibuster reforms.

