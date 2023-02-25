Joe Biden: ‘Possibility that Xi Jinping did not know about China's spy balloon’. 10 points
In an interview with ABC News also spoke about the idea that China would be negotiating the outcome of the Ukraine war was not rational, following the release of Beijing's peace plan for the conflict
Chinese spy balloon row: US President Joe Biden in an interview said that there was a possibility that China's Xi Jinping did not know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States earlier this month.
