Chinese spy balloon row: US President Joe Biden in an interview said that there was a possibility that China's Xi Jinping did not know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States earlier this month.

In an interview with ABC News also spoke about the idea that China would be negotiating the outcome of the Ukraine war was not rational, following the release of Beijing's peace plan for the conflict. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden told ABC News on the one-year anniversary of the war. "I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed." "The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational."

Here are 10 points you need to know about the Chinese spy balloon:

Joe Biden's statement has come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to raise the unacceptable violation of American sovereignty and warned that Beijing's material support to Moscow over the Ukrainian war would attract sanctions.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on U.S. President Joe Biden's orders.

After February 4, a further three objects were downed between February 10 and 12 over Deadhorse in Alaska, near Yukon in Canada, and over Lake Huron close to the US-Canada border.

In the first high-level contact between the US and China since the former shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon, the top diplomats Antony Blinken and Wang Yi from both the countries met last week at the Munich Conference. During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including Chinese surveillance and the country's alliance with Moscow – topics that have brought diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington to new lows, according to The Washington Post report. Blinken has also sent the message that Beijing's surveillance program had been “exposed to the world." Blinken has said to the Chinese official that his nation's “high-altitude surveillance balloon program — which has intruded into the airspace of over 40 countries across five continents — has been exposed to the world.

While reacting to the US shooting the suspected Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, a Yi on 18 February had lashed out a Biden administration that it is ‘hysterical and absurd’ and further added that it is an attempt to ‘divert attention from domestic problem’. "There are many balloons from many countries in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them?" Wang Yi on Saturday told the Munich Security Conference. "We urge the United States not to do such preposterous things simply to divert attention from its own domestic problems."

President Biden .ad also said that the US will also be updating its guidelines for monitoring and reacting to unknown aerial objects.

The Indian government has chosen to remain silent over US' claim that China might have sent a fleet of such spy balloons to several other countries including India. At such a juncture a government official has told Moneycontrol that India posses surveillance balloons which has the capability of spotting any such untoward activity.

A recent white sphere on the horizon of the Indian archipelago, Andaman and Nicobar islands, became a hot topic when it was suspected to be another ‘spy balloon’. The Andaman and the Nicobar islands are not much lucrative on commerce or population, however ,the island archipelago enjoys a much demanded strategic position that could be of interest to foreign intelligentsia.

Speaking about the investigation of the balloon which was shot down, the US Navy has also wrapped up its search for debris shot down off South Carolina on 4 February, with the remaining pieces of the balloon's payload being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for counterintelligence exploitation. The US Navy statement did not provide any further details about the nature or condition of the debris. The National Security Council has referred all inquiries to the Northern Command and the Defense Department

The White House revealed that such balloons had traversed US territory at least three times during President Donald Trump’s administration unknown to Trump or his aides — and that others have flown over dozens of nations across five continents. Kirby emphasized Monday that they were only detected by the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies)