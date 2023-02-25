In an interview with ABC News also spoke about the idea that China would be negotiating the outcome of the Ukraine war was not rational, following the release of Beijing's peace plan for the conflict. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden told ABC News on the one-year anniversary of the war. "I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed." "The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational."