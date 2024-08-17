Joe Biden pushes elusive Gaza cease-fire as democrats prepare for convention
Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
SummaryWith a potential Iran attack looming, U.S. officials are pressuring all sides to make a deal.
WASHINGTON—President Biden said that the U.S. is close to brokering a deal that would lead to a cease-fire in Gaza, ending a war that local health authorities say has killed more than 40,000 in the enclave, freeing hostages held by Hamas, and, U.S. officials hope, head off a potential looming Iranian attack on Israel.
