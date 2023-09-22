Joe Biden raised Khalistani terrorist murder with PM Modi during G20; White House says 'no exemption for such act…'1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Tension between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar discussed at G20 meeting, says report.
Amid the escalating tension between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reports suggest U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders had also shared concern with PM Narendra Modi over the issue during the G20 meeting earlier this month.
