Tension between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar discussed at G20 meeting, says report.

Amid the escalating tension between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reports suggest U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders had also shared concern with PM Narendra Modi over the issue during the G20 meeting earlier this month.

A Financial Times report said, people close to the development during the G20 meeting cited, “Several members of the Five Eyes — an intelligence-sharing network that includes the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — raised the June killing in British Columbia of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, with Modi."

The leaders intervened at the G20 summit after Canada urged its allies to raise the case directly with Modi, the newspaper reported.

However, White House did not immediately respond to the report.

Soon after the G20 summit on September 9, 10, the tension between the two countries started deteriorating. And, it further escalated with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging India's hand in Nijjar's killing. However, India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.

The situation has put some Western nations in a tough position as Canada has been a long-standing partner and ally while those countries are also seeking to build strong ties with New Delhi to counter the influence of China in the Asia Pacific region.

Deeply concerning: White House Meanwhile, addressing a White House press briefing on Thursday, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US was deeply concerned about Canada’s allegations, supported its investigation and wanted perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Asked whether President Joe Biden intended to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue, “this issue had been discussed at the highest levels" and further mentioned he wouldn’t get into private diplomatic conversations.

"It is a matter of concern for us. It is something we take seriously. It's something we will keep working on, and we will do that regardless of the country. There is not some special exemption you get for actions like this. Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our basic principles. And we will also consult closely with allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic process," Sullivan said as reported by Hindustan Times.

(With agency inputs)

