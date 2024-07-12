Joe Biden reacts after confusing Kamala Harris for Donald Trump: ‘Yes I know the difference’

US President Joe Biden reacted on social media after his statement where he confused Kamala Harris for Donald Trump renewed calls for his step down

First Published12 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference during NATO’s 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday mistakenly confused his vice president, Kamala Harris, for his rival Donald Trump while answering his first question at the press conference. The confusing statement of Joe Biden at the press conference has renewed concerns about his age and acuity.

As the fumble sparked voices of criticism from the Opposition party and other people, Joe Biden reacted to the growing calls demanding him to step aside. In a social media post, Joe Biden wrote, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

Apart from mistakenly calling Kamala Harris as ‘Trump’, Joe Biden also mistakenly called Vladimir Putin as the Russian president.

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president — did I think she’s not qualified to be president?” Biden said. “So let’s start there. Number one, the fact is that the consideration is that I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Joe Biden reacts after confusing Kamala Harris for Donald Trump: 'Yes I know the difference'

