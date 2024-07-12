Joe Biden reacts after confusing Kamala Harris for Donald Trump: ‘Yes I know the difference’

US President Joe Biden on Thursday mistakenly confused his vice president, Kamala Harris, for his rival Donald Trump while answering his first question at the press conference. The confusing statement of Joe Biden at the press conference has renewed concerns about his age and acuity.

As the fumble sparked voices of criticism from the Opposition party and other people, Joe Biden reacted to the growing calls demanding him to step aside. In a social media post, Joe Biden wrote, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

By the way: Yes, I know the difference.



One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon. pic.twitter.com/65kYp6m90Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

Apart from mistakenly calling Kamala Harris as ‘Trump’, Joe Biden also mistakenly called Vladimir Putin as the Russian president.