Business News/ News / World/  Joe Biden reacts after confusing Kamala Harris for Donald Trump: ‘Yes I know the difference’

US President Joe Biden reacted on social media after his statement where he confused Kamala Harris for Donald Trump renewed calls for his step down

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Joe Biden on Thursday mistakenly confused his vice president, Kamala Harris, for his rival Donald Trump while answering his first question at the press conference. The confusing statement of Joe Biden at the press conference has renewed concerns about his age and acuity.

As the fumble sparked voices of criticism from the Opposition party and other people, Joe Biden reacted to the growing calls demanding him to step aside. In a social media post, Joe Biden wrote, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon."

Apart from mistakenly calling Kamala Harris as ‘Trump’, Joe Biden also mistakenly called Vladimir Putin as the Russian president.

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president — did I think she’s not qualified to be president?" Biden said. “So let’s start there. Number one, the fact is that the consideration is that I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president."

