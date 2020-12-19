Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Joe Biden’s 5 tech priorities
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s 5 tech priorities

9 min read . 06:04 PM IST Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal

The incoming administration faces decisions about which Trump-era policies to continue and fresh challenges of its own

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team describes its animating philosophy as “build back better." It’s both a nod to the Trump administration’s penchant for paring back the power of federal agencies and a way to frame Biden’s preference for big, New Deal-style stimulus.

But what does it mean for the U.S. tech industry and its would-be regulators, in an age when open hostility to Big Tech has become a bipartisan affair? Here are five areas likely to affect nearly all Americans, tech topics the incoming administration and its advisers have indicated will take precedence.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.