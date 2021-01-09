Joe Biden’s big decision on tech taxes

Joe Biden’s big decision on tech taxes3 min read . 12:06 AM IST
Apple, Alphabet and others will pay the price if the incoming president doesn’t back global reform efforts
If President-elect Joe Biden bats the thorny question of tech taxes down the road the way Democratic predecessor Barack Obama did, investors will pay the price.
U.S. tech giants are already handing over so-called digital-service taxes to the French government. Unless the incoming administration restarts global efforts to reform corporate-tax rules, the likes of Alphabet, Apple and Facebook will soon face myriad such levies around the globe. On Thursday, the U.S. trade representative said it would delay retaliatory action against France promised by President Trump, essentially leaving the problem for Mr. Biden.
