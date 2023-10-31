Joe Biden’s executive order to regulate AI likely to make immigration faster
Joe Biden’s executive order not only establishes new guidelines to protect the national security and privacy of its citizens but also seeks to balance the needs of cutting-edge technology companies by attracting talent from across the globe
To promote innovation and attract artificial intelligence (AI) talent to the United States, an ‘Executive Order’ issued by US President Joe Biden seeks to use existing authorities to expand the ability of highly skilled immigrants and non-immigrants with AI expertise to study, stay, and work in the US by modernizing and streamlining visa criteria, interviews, and reviews.