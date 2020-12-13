Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Joe Biden's fractured foot is healing as expected, says doctor
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Joe Biden's fractured foot is healing as expected, says doctor

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST AP

  • Joe Biden's doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was 'healing as expected'
  • The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs

Philadelphia: President-elect Joe Biden's fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said Saturday.

Philadelphia: President-elect Joe Biden's fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said Saturday.

Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing" image.

Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing" image.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

His doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was “healing as expected" “Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, of the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

“No more extensive injury was identified." The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.

Biden waved to supporters when he moved gingerly to his car outside the Philadelphia hospital. The injury has not curtailed his transition schedule, which next week is expected to include more Cabinet announcement and a campaign trip to Georgia to support the Democratic candidates in the Senate runoff elections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.