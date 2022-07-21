Joe Biden's 'I have cancer' comment stuns netizens; White House responds

Joe Biden's 'I have cancer' comment stuns netizens; White House responds2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- The US Presidential house has clarified that Biden was referring to a skin cancer treatment before he started his presidency for the country.
The White House has clarified Joe Biden's cancer remarks that alarmed the world on social media. The US Presidential house has clarified that Biden was referring to a skin cancer treatment before he started his presidency for the country. In his visit to a former coal mine plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, the US President made cancer remarks while talking about the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home. This led to a worldwide discussion on Twitter on whether Biden has cancer or not. There were even previous statements of Biden coming out on health issues.
Talking about oil refineries' impact on health near his childhood town in Claymont, Delaware, Biden said, "My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk, and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation."
RNC Research through its Twitter account, said "Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer?" while referring to the clip of Biden talking about cancer.
Glenn Kessler, a chief writer at Washington Post lashed out at RNC Research's post, by saying, "How dumb is this tweet? Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he'd had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Has no one at RNCResearch ever had this common procedure?"
Kessler in another tweet spoke about skin cancer surveillance, and routine. His tweet said, "It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins. Total body skin exam was performed for dermatologic surveillance. Several small areas of actinic change were treated with liquid nitrogen cryotherapy, but there are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time. No biopsies were required."
The writer also referred to a tweet from Townhall which is a political commentary website. The Townhall tweeted combining clips of Biden talking about asthma and now cancer.
Townhall tweeted and said, "BIDEN IN APRIL: I have asthma and 80% of the people who, in fact, we grew up with have asthma.
BIDEN TODAY: That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer."
SkyNews reported saying, a White House spokesperson quickly clarified that Biden was referring to having non-melanoma skin cancers removed before he started his presidency.
