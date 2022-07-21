Joe Biden's 'I have cancer' comment stuns netizens; White House responds

Talking about oil refineries' impact on health near his childhood town in Claymont, Delaware, Biden said, "My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk, and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation."