Joe Biden’s impeachment: US House approves resolution for formal inquiry; US president says ‘attacking me with lies'
The GOP-led House voted 221-212 on the resolution as the Republicans put the weight of their majority behind the investigation
The US House, dominated by Republicans, approved a resolution on December 13 to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, CNN reported. The decision revolves around allegations related to his son Hunter Biden's international dealings.
