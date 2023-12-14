The US House, dominated by Republicans, approved a resolution on December 13 to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, CNN reported. The decision revolves around allegations related to his son Hunter Biden's international dealings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The resolution passed with a narrow margin of 221-212, marking a critical step in the GOP-led investigation, as per the publication. This development reflects the Republicans' use of their majority to scrutinize the President and his family.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden unlikely to travel to India for Republic Day celebrations in January Hunter Biden, the President's son, has openly defied a subpoena for closed-door testimony from a Republican investigator. He has, however, expressed willingness to testify publicly in the investigation. Despite the issuance of new subpoenas and scheduling of more depositions involving the President’s family, substantial evidence supporting the allegations remains elusive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Biden has been vocal in his criticism of the Republicans' actions. He labelled the impeachment inquiry as a politically motivated move lacking a factual basis. Biden stressed the need for Congress to focus on pressing national and global priorities, criticising the Republicans for stalling crucial funding for Ukraine and Israel amidst ongoing conflicts.

Also Read: Joe Biden’s stark warning to Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel will lose global support due to ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza Joe Biden's remarks “I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people - real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world. Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me," ANI quoted Biden as saying. “Instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies."

President Biden warned of potential 'self-inflicted economic crises', including a government shutdown, due to the Republicans' reluctance to fund the government and address key challenges facing the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump would be a close rematch, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr a threat to Biden: Poll He urged the continuation of economic progress, emphasising the importance of avoiding actions that could derail the economy.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.