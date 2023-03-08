Biden's reverse card? After UK's Sunak, now US mulls detaining migrant families: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:55 PM IST
- The news of Biden administration trying to curb immigrants seeking asylum in US from the side of Latin America comes at a time when United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to legally validate his ‘stop the boat’ campaign
The Joe Biden led government in United States is mulling detaining immigrant families, who cross over from the side of Mexico, in a bid to curb illegal immigration in the country, an Associated Press report has stated. This comes as a complete reverse card for the Democrat government in US, a seemingly fall back upon previous President Donald Trump's immigration (often deemed xenophobic) policies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×