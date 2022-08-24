Joe Biden's student loan plan: Who qualifies, how to apply - here’s everything we know2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:16 PM IST
- The government announced that the loan forgiveness will be applicable to those who earn less than $125,000
Bringing major relief to students, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt can be forgiven for many Americans and it can go up to $20,000 in case they went to college on Pell grants. Here is all that you need to know: