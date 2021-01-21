Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 06:13 AM IST
- 'The president wrote a very generous letter,' Biden told reporters at the White House
- Trump opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition.
"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House.
Karnataka most innovative state: NITI1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
A new dawn3 min read . 06:27 AM IST
SII's Covishield consignment to leave for Kathmandu, Dhaka today3 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Govt blinks, offers to defer farm laws2 min read . 06:16 AM IST
"Because it's private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him," he said.
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.