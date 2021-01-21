Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'
US President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing-in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House.

Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

1 min read . 06:13 AM IST AFP

  • 'The president wrote a very generous letter,' Biden told reporters at the White House
  • Trump opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Because it's private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him," he said.

It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

