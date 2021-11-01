OPEN APP
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the agreements made at the G20 summit in Rome, including pledging to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above Celsius, showed "the power of America showing up".

"What we've seen again in Rome is the power of America showing up... We got signifiant support here, significant support. The US of A is the most critical part of this entire agenda, and we did it," he said.

