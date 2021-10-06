Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Joe Biden says he and Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

US President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn upon return to the White House in Washington, DC 
1 min read . 06:39 AM IST ANI

Since Friday, China has sent almost 150 aircraft into Taiwan's defence zone.

US President Joe Biden said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss China's military activity near Taiwan and both sides agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, Spoutnik reported citing White House press pool's report.

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree, we will abide by the Taiwan agreement. That's where we are, and I made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement," the President said on Tuesday (local time).

Since Friday, China has sent almost 150 aircraft into Taiwan's defence zone.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence announced that People's Liberation Army Aircraft's (PLAAF) 34 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two SU-30 fighter jets, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (Y-8 ASW) planes, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and 12 Xian H-6 bomber entered Taiwan's air defenThe aircraft all flew sorties in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, just to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands, Taiwan News reported.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. 

