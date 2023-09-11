Joe Biden says he raised 'human rights, free press’ issues with PM Modi, Congress takes dig2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:50 PM IST
US President Biden claimed he raised human rights and press freedom issues with Indian PM Modi during their meeting in Delhi on the eve of the G20 Summit
US President Joe Biden during his Vietnam visit that took place right after the Group of 20 Summit (G20) concluded in Delhi, India, told reporters that he had raised the issue of ‘respecting human rights’ and ‘free press’ during his meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier, Jairam Ramesh had claimed that US President Joe Biden's team was not allowed to interact with the media and take questions about his meeting with PM Narendra Modi after the bilateral meeting in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit.