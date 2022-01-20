Joe Biden says it’s ‘uncertain’ whether China tariffs will be lifted

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Data point to China having posted a record trade surplus with the U.S. in 2021, thanks in large part to Americans’ pandemic-stoked appetite for Chinese-made goods, from home electronics to bicycles.
But Biden’s promised new China strategy, set to be unveiled late last year, has been delayed, and so far he’s largely kept in place policies from the Trump administration while calling out Chinese leaders over abuses in Hong Kong and against ethnic Muslims in the Xinjiang region.
But Biden’s promised new China strategy, set to be unveiled late last year, has been delayed, and so far he’s largely kept in place policies from the Trump administration while calling out Chinese leaders over abuses in Hong Kong and against ethnic Muslims in the Xinjiang region.