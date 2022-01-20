Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joe Biden says it’s ‘uncertain’ whether China tariffs will be lifted

President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
1 min read . 06:02 AM IST Bloomberg

Data point to China having posted a record trade surplus with the U.S. in 2021, thanks in large part to Americans’ pandemic-stoked appetite for Chinese-made goods, from home electronics to bicycles

President Joe Biden said that he’s not ready to lift tariffs his predecessor imposed on Chinese imports, despite calls from U.S. businesses to relieve the duties.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is “working on that right now," Biden said at a news conference Wednesday marking his first year in office. But “the answer is uncertain," he added.

“I’d like to be able to be in a position where I could say they’re meeting their commitments -- more than their commitments -- and be able to lift some of it, but we’re not there yet," he said.

Data point to China having posted a record trade surplus with the U.S. in 2021, thanks in large part to Americans’ pandemic-stoked appetite for Chinese-made goods, from home electronics to bicycles.

But Biden’s promised new China strategy, set to be unveiled late last year, has been delayed, and so far he’s largely kept in place policies from the Trump administration while calling out Chinese leaders over abuses in Hong Kong and against ethnic Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

