US President Joe Biden Wednesday said he was not surprised by reports that Russian Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin may have died in a plane crash. Biden said not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind, Reuters reported.
British lawmaker Alicia Kearns and chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said, “The speed at which the Russian Govt has confirmed Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a plane that crashed on a flight from Moscow to St Petersburg should tell us everything we need to know. Reports Russian Air Defence shot down the plane suggests Putin is sending a very loud message."
“Despite any presumptions whether or not Prigozhin was killed by Putin according to his order or his plane was destroyed due to an inter-agency clash within the Russian elite, this event demonstrates that the Russian elite is not united, that the contradictions within the Kremlin are growing, that the coordination between different branches within the Russian leadership is really bad. In the end, if Vladimir Putin is so powerful, why didn’t he arrest Prigozhin?" reported Reuters quoting Pavel Luzin, an expert with the Center for European Policy Analysis and a US thinktank.
Prigozhin spearheaded a mutiny against Russia's top army brass on June 23-24 which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.
