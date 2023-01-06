Joe Biden sceptic about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas2 min read . 05:47 AM IST
‘I'm reluctant to respond (to) anything Putin says,’ said US President Joe Biden.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to gain some breathing room, according to US Vice President Joe Biden, with the ceasefire order in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Putin declared a ceasefire on January 4 that would permit Orthodox Christians to attend church services on Christmas. according to a statement posted on the Kremlin website. The Russian president claimed that the choice was made after Patriarch Kirill requested a brief cease-fire in the conflict in Ukraine.
Biden made his comments after Sergey Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, received orders from Vladimir Putin to declare a cease-fire in Ukraine from January 6 to January 7. The US president raised doubt on Putin's directive for a cease-fire in Ukraine during the celebration of Orthodox Christmas on January 6–7.
"I'm reluctant to respond (to) anything Putin says. I found it interesting. He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Year's," CNN quoted Biden as saying. "I mean, I think he's trying to find some oxygen."
"Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," said Russia’s statement released earlier.
"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 January 6, 2023, until 24:00 January 7, 2023, a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine," the statement added.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated in a tweet following Putin's declaration that Russian soldiers must withdraw from the areas they have taken in Ukraine before declaring a "temporary truce". He emphasised that Ukraine does not invade other countries and massacre citizens.
"First. Ukraine doesn't attack foreign territory & doesn't kill civilians. As RF does. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupation army on its territory... Second. RF must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a "temporary truce". Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak tweeted.
(With ANI inputs)
