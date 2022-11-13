There are many issues between the US and China that other world leaders are increasingly warning of a worsening rift that could split the global economy. The stakes have never been higher as US President Joe Biden travels to Bali, Indonesia, for his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office in 2021, promising to work to prevent the two countries' relationship from deteriorating and lessen the likelihood of a conflict over Taiwan. However, the atmosphere in both China and the US is only inclining toward increased hostility, particularly regarding the island that China claims as its own.

As a result of Democrats posting better-than-expected results in the midterm elections, which included keeping control of the Senate, Biden will arrive at the meeting on November 14 with a better hand than was anticipated. The meeting will take place alongside a Group of 20 summit. He will have more room to manoeuvre as a result, and Republicans will have a harder time thwarting his foreign policy agenda. In Cambodia, he told reporters, "I'm coming in stronger" to the meeting with Xi.

For now, it is hoped that Biden and Xi can reach an agreement to resume military and climate cooperation that was suspended after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan over the summer, which enraged China. Beyond that, it will be more difficult to make progress. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who may be in position to succeed Pelosi, has expressed a desire to travel to Taipei, which might rekindle regional military concerns.

China is accused by Biden's team of disregarding the status quo in Taiwan and escalating tensions by adopting a more hostile stance toward the self-governing island. Similar to other countries, China accuses the US of inflaming tensions, citing Pelosi's visit and repeated statements by Biden that American forces would support Taiwan in the event of war—something no US president has expressly promised to do.

(With agency inputs)