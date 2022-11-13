Joe Biden set to meet Xi Jinping: Here’s what to expect

There are many issues between the US and China that other world leaders are increasingly warning of a worsening rift that could split the global economy. The stakes have never been higher as US President Joe Biden travels to Bali, Indonesia, for his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office in 2021, promising to work to prevent the two countries' relationship from deteriorating and lessen the likelihood of a conflict over Taiwan. However, the atmosphere in both China and the US is only inclining toward increased hostility, particularly regarding the island that China claims as its own.

