Joe Biden shares photo of his puppy Commander with a cute caption. See pic

US President Biden has shared a new picture of his purebred German Shephard puppy, Commander. The photo shows the cute pup looking at the camera in an indoor setting. Biden captioned the photo, "One of the perks of being president is that I get to set the office pet policy".

Last year in December, the US President revealed the picture of his dog on social media. At that time, Commander was just shy of 4 months old. The dog is a birthday gift from President's brother and sister-in-law, James and Sara Biden.

Biden tweeted out a video of Commander, including some footage of the pup walking into the White House on a leash with the President and First Lady, playing ball, and even sitting for a treat.

Commander is the third dog to have joined the Bidens in the White House.

Commander is the third dog to have joined the Bidens in the White House.

Bidens' oldest dog, Champ, died in June 2021 at the age of 13. Major, whom they adopted as a puppy in 2018, notably became the first rescue dog to go from a shelter to the White House.

