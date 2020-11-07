Joe Biden 'should not wrongfully claim' Presidency, warns Donald Trump

As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden moves closer to White House, US President Donald Trump has warned his challenger, asking him not to "wrongfully claim" the White House. "Legal proceedings are just now beginning," tweeted Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, "Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!"

Donald Trump's tweet came as Democrat Biden maintains an insurmountable lead after the gains in battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona and North Carolina are still counting the votes and Joe Biden is leading in four of these five battleground states. According to an AP tally, the Democrat is leading with 264 electoral votes while Prez Trump is at 214 electoral votes.

Either of the two candidates need 270 minimum of the 538 electoral college votes to be declared the winner of the US election.

However, the US President has repeatedly claimed that he won Tuesday's election, despite vote counts pointing strongly to him being made a one-term president.

Trump, in another tweet, said his leads in all of these states "miraculously disappeared" as the days went by. The US Prez asserted that the lead would come back once the legal proceedings move forward.

Trump tweeted: "I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!"

77-year-old Biden didn't tweet or make any public statement on Friday and there were no public remarks either from his running mate and California Senator Kamala Harris.

If Joe Biden's victory is confirmed, the former senator from Delaware would be sworn in on 20 January next year as the 46th president of the United States of America.

Biden's running mate Harris would be the first Black woman to become vice president and the first of South Asian descent.

