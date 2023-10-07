Joe Biden signals potential meeting with Xi Jinping at APEC summit in San Francisco
Biden indicated the possibility of meeting with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit. However, tensions between the world's leading economies have remained consistently elevated throughout the past year.
US President Joe Biden indicated the possibility of holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next month, AP reported.
