US President Joe Biden slammed Presidential polls rival and former President of US Donald Trump for threatening to allow Russia to invade NATO allies. President Joe Biden also criticised Donald Trump's imploring Republicans to pass fresh aid for Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For God sake, it’s dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous, it’s un-American," Joe Biden said on Tuesday at the White House, referring to the former president’s comments.

Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, said that he would not want the US to come to the defense of NATO allies who did not meet the alliance’s targets for defense spending if Moscow attacked them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Joe Biden said those comments raised the stakes for the GOP-controlled House to approve military aid for Kyiv just passed by the Senate.

Biden accused Trump of viewing the trans-Atlantic defense pact as a mere “protection racket" rather than a linchpin of US national security and a bulwark against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The greatest hope of all those who wish America harm is for NATO to fall apart. You can be sure that they all cheered when they heard Donald Trump," Biden said. “For as long as I’m president, if Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump, who made the comments at a rally in South Carolina, the next Republican primary state, has vowed to adopt an isolationist foreign policy in a second White House term. Donald Trump, even during his presidency, had been infamous for policies that managed to raise eyebrows globally.

Notably, a Trump victory in November could foreclose any future US support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Ukraine Aid in war against Russia Biden urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to ignore Trump’s broadsides and immediately bring up legislation providing $95 billion in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, saying “history is watching." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Joe Biden said there was “no question" the Senate measure would pass by a wide margin if put to a floor vote in the House.

Still, the legislation faces formidable obstacles in the lower chamber, even as Ukraine struggles with dwindling supplies, infighting among its leaders and an ongoing Russian offensive. The package, which advanced after months of delay, includes $60 billion in war aid for Ukraine alongside funding for Israel and Taiwan and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

(With Bloomberg inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

