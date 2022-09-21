United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said 'Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets' of body's charter, with 'brutal, needless war' in Ukraine, according to AP report. Additionally, the US President warned that nuclear wars “cannot be won" and said Washington is ready to pursue arms control measures. According to AFP report, he told the UN Security Council, “a nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," as Joe Biden took aim at Moscow for “making irresponsible nuclear threats."

Biden criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda" this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine and noted “a permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter," he told his UN audience, according to AP report.

“The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures," said the president, who also vowed that Washington will not allow Tehran to obtain atomic weapons, according to AFP report. Even as the United States President said Wednesday that Washington supports the expansion of the UN Security Council to better represent areas including Africa and Latin America.

"The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council," Biden told the UN General Assembly.

“This includes permanent seats for those nations we've long supported -- permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean. The United States is committed to this vital work," he added.

Additionally, Joe Biden said the United States supports protests in Iran that sprung up in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code, according to AP report.

While speaking to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Biden said, “Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran, who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights." According to the AP report, Biden also explicitly called out human rights abuses by China, Burma and the Taliban in his remarks, saying, “The United States will always promote human rights and the values enshrined in the U.N. Charter in our own country and around the world."

(With inputs from AFP, AP)