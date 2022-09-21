Joe Biden slams Russia at UNSC for ‘shameless violation’ with 'brutal, needless war'2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 09:54 PM IST
- United States President Joe Biden took aim at Moscow for 'making irresponsible nuclear threats'
United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said 'Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets' of body's charter, with 'brutal, needless war' in Ukraine, according to AP report. Additionally, the US President warned that nuclear wars “cannot be won" and said Washington is ready to pursue arms control measures. According to AFP report, he told the UN Security Council, “a nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," as Joe Biden took aim at Moscow for “making irresponsible nuclear threats."