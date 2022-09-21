While speaking to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Biden said, “Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran, who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights." According to the AP report, Biden also explicitly called out human rights abuses by China, Burma and the Taliban in his remarks, saying, “The United States will always promote human rights and the values enshrined in the U.N. Charter in our own country and around the world."