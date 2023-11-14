US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to US Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris' during a public speech. This is not the first time Biden has made a gaffe in his speeches.

Joe Biden, 80, misspoke while welcoming the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the hockey team which won the Stanley Cup, to the White House.

"President Harris is here to make sure we do it the right way," Joe Biden said during his address at the event. He later also mispronounced her first name when addressing the Vice-President.

Notably, the US President Joe Biden has called his VP " President Harris" on a total of six occasions. Joe Biden also referred to Kamala Harris as the "First Lady" one time.

See the video here

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, and China's Premiere Xi Jinping are slated to meet on Wednesday while attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will discuss "global peace and development" at a summit this week in San Francisco.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the California city, their first encounter in a year despite trade tensions, sanctions, and the question of Taiwan feeding quarrels between the world's largest economies.

Positive momentum from November 2022 talks between Xi and Biden in Bali was derailed when the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon, delaying a planned visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two leaders will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues as well as ways to "responsibly manage competition," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Wednesday's meeting will aim to "stabilize" relations that have plunged into deep freeze, a senior US official said, cautioning not to expect major outcomes.

Joe Biden prepares for the 2024 presidential elections as the incumbent is running for an unprecedented second term- the first octogenarian in the Oval Office. If elected to a second term, Joe Biden would be 82 on inauguration day, and 86 upon leaving office in 2028.

