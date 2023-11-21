Joe Biden spends 81st birthday pardoning turkeys at White House - Know more about this Thanksgiving tradition
US President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday by pardoning two turkeys named Liberty and Bell as part of the White House's Thanksgiving tradition.
US President Joe Biden marked his 81st birthday on Monday by pardoning two large turkeys – Liberty and Bell. The annual White House tradition has been part of Thanksgiving celebrations in the Western nation for 76 years. The POTUS also made light of his advanced years and revealed that guests in the Oval Office sang “Happy Birthday" to him before the event.