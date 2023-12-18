Joe Biden stands to lose more from third-party candidates than Donald Trump
Third-party candidates are emerging as a potentially crucial obstacle to reassembling Joe Biden’s winning 2020 election coalition, particularly younger voters, in the battleground states likely to decide the US presidency.
Third-party candidates are emerging as a potentially crucial obstacle to reassembling Joe Biden’s winning 2020 election coalition, particularly younger voters, in the battleground states likely to decide the US presidency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message