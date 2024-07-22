Joe Biden steps back from US presidential race, backs Kamala Harris to face Donald Trump | Top 10 updates

US President Joe Biden exits 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris to face Donald Trump. Biden cites party and country's best interest in decision to step down.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated22 Jul 2024, 06:51 AM IST
US President Joe Biden steps back from 2024 run, backs Harris for POTUS.
US President Joe Biden steps back from 2024 run, backs Harris for POTUS.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his exit from the 2024 presidential race under growing pressure from his fellow Democrats. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biden wrote, “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Also Read | Joe Biden has dropped out of the US Presidential race. What happens next?

Biden's exit from US election: Here are top 10 updates

1) It is pertinent to note that Biden who at 81 is the oldest person ever to have occupied the Oval Office. He would remain in the presidency until his term ended on January 20, 2025, and would address the nation this week.

2) Last week, the US President has not been seen in public since testing positive for COVID-19 last week and was isolated at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Also Read | US President Biden completes fourth PAXLOVID dose after COVID-19 diagnosis

3) The move dramatically reshapes a White House contest that has been shaken repeatedly in the last month. Biden's disastrous June 27 debate performance drove his fellow Democrats to urge him to drop out.

4) On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump, 78. And last week Trump named hardline Republican US Senator JD Vance, 39, to serve as his vice presidential running mate.

Also Read | Trump ’warned’ before assassination bid? Former US President responds…

5) Shortly after Joe Biden's announcement, Trump said, "Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been."

6) Hours after Biden's exit, the Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump was leading against opponent Kamala Harris Harris 65-29, according to the forecast by Polymarket.

7) “My intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump,” Harris said in a statement.

Also Read | US Elections: Two hours after Biden’s endorsement, Trump leading against Harris

8) Harris campaign officials, allies and supporters have started making calls to secure the support of delegates for her nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22, Reuters reported. 

9) Lawmakers said they feared he could cost them not only the White House but also the chance to control either chamber of Congress next year, leaving Democrats with no meaningful grasp on power in Washington.

10) Biden was the oldest US president ever elected when he beat Trump in 2020. During that campaign, Biden described himself as a bridge to the next generation. Some interpreted that to mean he would serve one term, a transitional figure who beat Trump and brought his party back to power.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 06:51 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldJoe Biden steps back from US presidential race, backs Kamala Harris to face Donald Trump | Top 10 updates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.000.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      74,485.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue