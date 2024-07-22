US President Joe Biden exits 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris to face Donald Trump. Biden cites party and country's best interest in decision to step down.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his exit from the 2024 presidential race under growing pressure from his fellow Democrats. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biden wrote, “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Biden's exit from US election: Here are top 10 updates 1) It is pertinent to note that Biden who at 81 is the oldest person ever to have occupied the Oval Office. He would remain in the presidency until his term ended on January 20, 2025, and would address the nation this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Last week, the US President has not been seen in public since testing positive for COVID-19 last week and was isolated at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

3) The move dramatically reshapes a White House contest that has been shaken repeatedly in the last month. Biden's disastrous June 27 debate performance drove his fellow Democrats to urge him to drop out.

4) On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump, 78. And last week Trump named hardline Republican US Senator JD Vance, 39, to serve as his vice presidential running mate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Shortly after Joe Biden's announcement, Trump said, "Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been."

6) Hours after Biden's exit, the Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump was leading against opponent Kamala Harris Harris 65-29, according to the forecast by Polymarket.

7) “My intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump," Harris said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) Harris campaign officials, allies and supporters have started making calls to secure the support of delegates for her nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22, Reuters reported.

9) Lawmakers said they feared he could cost them not only the White House but also the chance to control either chamber of Congress next year, leaving Democrats with no meaningful grasp on power in Washington.

10) Biden was the oldest US president ever elected when he beat Trump in 2020. During that campaign, Biden described himself as a bridge to the next generation. Some interpreted that to mean he would serve one term, a transitional figure who beat Trump and brought his party back to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

