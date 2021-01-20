The backdrop of Biden’s inauguration was anything but normal. With concerns over additional violence, some 25,000 National Guard soldiers had been deployed throughout the capital, with barricades and tall fencing blocking access to much of the downtown core. And because of the pandemic, large gatherings had already been scrapped -- instead, nearly 200,000 American flags were planted as part of a large public art display on the National Mall to honor the victims of the deadly virus.

