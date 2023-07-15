US President Joe Biden has cracked a joke after media reports suggested that Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin could be in danger for carrying out an attempted mutiny last month against Russian President Vladimir Putin and briefly capturing Moscow's military facility.

In a press conference in Helsinki, Biden said, "If I were he I’d be careful what I ate...I would keep an eye on my menu".

The joke was a reference to high-profile instances of Russian security services using nerve agents and polonium to poison and kill political enemies of President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said world leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius discussed not knowing where Prigozhin was currently located, and uncertainty around how the mutiny might impact Russian operations in Ukraine and the future of the Wagner Group.

As per the latest report, Belarus has said instructors from the Russian mercenary force Wagner were training its troops.

The Belarusian defence ministry appeared to confirm Friday that at least some Wagner fighters had arrived.

"Near Asipovichy, units of territorial defence troops are undergoing training," the defence ministry told AFP News.

The Wagner group, which recruited extensively from Russian prisons, played a key role in the Ukraine offensive.

A video released by the Belarusian defence ministry showed masked fighters as instructors in the drills for soldiers living in a nearby tent camp.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Friday that Kyiv was "closely monitoring what is happening there in terms of security".

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko brokered the agreement that persuaded Wagner's leader to end his brief rebellion on June 24 after his mercenaries came within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow, meeting little resistance from army units.

Putin said he’d offered Wagner the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their battlefield commander in Ukraine, nicknamed “Grey Hair," but that Prigozhin had rejected the proposal.