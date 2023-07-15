Joe Biden takes jibe at Putin says if he was Wagner's boss he would be 'careful' regarding food menu2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
US President Joe Biden referenced past instances of Russian security services poisoning political enemies, suggesting Prigozhin should be cautious about his food
US President Joe Biden has cracked a joke after media reports suggested that Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin could be in danger for carrying out an attempted mutiny last month against Russian President Vladimir Putin and briefly capturing Moscow's military facility.
