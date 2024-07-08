Joe Biden tells Democrats he is ‘running this race to the end’

In the letter, Biden said he had had “extensive conversations" with party leadership, members and voters over the past 10 days and said he wasn’t blind to the concerns about his age and his candidacy that have emerged since his disastrous debate performance. But he said he was heartened by “rock-solid, steadfast support" from many and wouldn’t continue if he wasn’t confident he could beat former President Donald Trump.

A defiant Biden also argued that he had been made the nominee in the Democratic primary process and that to step aside would disenfranchise those voters. “How can we stand for Democracy in our nation, if we ignore it in our own party," he wrote. “I cannot do that. I will not do that."

Biden’s latest attempt to shore up his candidacy came as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill and Democrats are expected to continue conversations about whether to support his candidacy. In a private meeting of senior House Democrats Sunday, several attendees said that they believed Biden should step aside, bringing the number of House Democrats publicly or privately saying he should step aside to about 10.

While Biden pointed to the will of the party in his letter, polls show significant discontent among Democrats with Biden as their nominee. Some 76% say he is too old to run this year, or about the same share as Republicans who hold that view, according to the latest Wall Street Journal poll. Two-thirds of Democrats would replace Biden on the ballot with another nominee.

The president spent Sunday campaigning in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, as he is bleeding support among Democrats and donors. While Vice President Kamala Harris has the clearest path to step up if Biden withdraws from the election, dissenting Democrats haven’t coalesced around a plan to pick a replacement nominee, and several said Sunday that talk of a fill-in nominee was premature.

Other Democrats have rallied around Biden. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D., Fla.) said Sunday that “any ‘leader’ calling for President Biden to drop out needs to get their priorities straight and stop undermining this incredible actual leader who has delivered real results for our country."

Democrats know they are up against a clock should they choose to act, with the Democratic National Convention set for August in Chicago, when they are set to formally nominate Biden as president. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D., S.C.)—an influential voice who helped Biden win the Democratic nomination in 2020—has already begun floating ideas for how to determine a new candidate, should Biden step aside, through what he has characterized as a “mini primary."

Biden argued in his letter that the debate over his future was hurting Democrats’ chances against Trump. “The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now," he wrote. “And it’s time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump." He added: “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us."

Write to Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com