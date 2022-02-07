Joe Biden tells PM Bennett he looks forward to visiting Israel in 2022

Biden and Bennett met at the White House in August, after which the Israeli leader said they had agreed to pursue a joint strategy to halt Iran’s nuclear program

U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett he looks forward to visiting Israel in 2022 during a call that included discussion of the threat posed by Iran and its proxies, the White House said in a statement.

Biden underscored his commitment to promoting stability in the Middle East, including "Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity," according to the statement. He told Bennett on Sunday he "looks forward to a visit later this year."

Biden and Bennett met at the White House in August, after which the Israeli leader said they had agreed to pursue a joint strategy to halt Iran's nuclear program.

The U.S. is engaged in diplomacy for a possible return to the Iranian nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump, though a breakthrough has remained elusive.

Israel's cabinet in December approved a plan to double the Jewish population in the southern Golan Heights in a bid to cement control over the territory. The Trump administration officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan in 2019, departing from longstanding U.S. and international policy. The Biden administration has not challenged that decision.

