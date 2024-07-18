Joe Biden tests Covid-19 positive amid US Presidential election campaign: ‘I am sick’

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing 'mild symptoms'.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated18 Jul 2024, 06:46 AM IST
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas, has 'mild symptoms'. (AFP)
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas, has ’mild symptoms’. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms, including “general malaise”, while travelling to Las Vegas for the presidential election campaign, the White House said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will now fly to his home in Delaware for “self-isolation” and will continue to carry out his duties during that time period. “I am sick”, the US President wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | How the ground is shifting from under Joe Biden ahead of November elections

UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía shared the news with guests in Las Vegas, saying the president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus, AP reported.

“Biden, 81, presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, including rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise. After the positive COVID-19 test, Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and has taken his first dose,” said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician.

Also Read | 2024 US Presidential Elections: Did Joe Biden hint at stepping out?

His diagnosis comes amid intense scrutiny of his health and stamina following a disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump. This debate has sparked significant concern among Democrats about Biden's capability to handle the demands of winning another presidential term.

Biden has been vaccinated and has received his recommended annual COVID-19 booster. These vaccines have been highly effective in reducing severe illness and death from the virus, which has claimed over one million lives in the US since the pandemic began in 2020.

Also Read | Two years on, global aviation yet to recover from covid

Paxlovid has been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness and death when administered early in the infection but has been linked to rebound infections, where the virus returns a few days after initially subsiding.

Last time, Biden tested COVID-19 positive twice in 2022 when he had a primary case and a rebound case of the virus.

Health officials have reported recent upticks in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19. There has also been a pronounced increase in positive test results in much of the country, particularly the southwestern US.

 

(With AP inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 06:46 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldJoe Biden tests Covid-19 positive amid US Presidential election campaign: ‘I am sick’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.000.00
    Chennai
    75,099.000.00
    Delhi
    74,806.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue