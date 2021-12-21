OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Joe Biden tests negative for Covid after staffer tested positive: White House
Listen to this article

A mid-level White House staff member who had spent about 30 minutes near U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning, the White House said.

A PCR test Biden received after being notified of the case came back negative, as did an antigen test he received on Sunday as part of his regular testing, the White House 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout