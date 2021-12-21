Joe Biden tests negative for Covid after staffer tested positive: White House

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid after staffer tested positive: White House1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
White House staff member who had spent about 30 minutes near U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday
A mid-level White House staff member who had spent about 30 minutes near U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning, the White House said.
A PCR test Biden received after being notified of the case came back negative, as did an antigen test he received on Sunday as part of his regular testing, the White House
