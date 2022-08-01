Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 for 2nd day in a row, says doctor

Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 for 2nd day in a row, says doctor1 min read . 06:53 AM IST
Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row in what appears to be a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with an anti-viral drug
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug.
Studies suggest that a small number of patients prescribed paxlovid have experienced rebound cases of the virus. The fact that a rebound, not a reinfection, could have happened is a good sign for Biden's health after he is free from the disease.
In a letter noting the positive test, Dr Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said on Sunday that the president “continues to feel well" and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.
Biden tested positive on Saturday and asked to cancel travel and face-to-face events as he was quarantined for at least five days according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus this past Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.
“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn't have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID," said Dr Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University's school of public health.
